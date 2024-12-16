AAP announces five guarantees for Amritsar

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially launched its campaign for the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections.

On Sunday, Punjab AAP President Aman Arora, along with other party leaders, addressed a press conference and announced five major guarantees for the development of Amritsar. AAP’s key promises include the operation of 100 electric buses to make Amritsar pollution-free, the construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) worth Rs 100 crore, ensuring clean drinking water supply, and providing affordable housing to the poor.

Arora said that work on these guarantees would commence on the very first day after AAP’s Mayor takes charge in the Amritsar.