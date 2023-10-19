AAP announces candidates in 4 seats for Mizoram polls

Aizawl: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday named candidates for four seats in the Mizoram Assembly elections, including those in which the Congress has fielded its state president and vice president.



AAP’s Northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma said the party might also announce candidates for one or two more seats on Friday, the last date for filing nomination papers. AAP will work for the all-round development of Mizoram, and make it a corruption-free state, he said.

AAP state president Andrew Lalremkima will contest the Aizawl North-III seat against MNF’s C Lalmuanpuia, the incumbent, state Congress vice president Lal Thanzara and ZPM working chairman K Sapdanga. AAP’s state secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima has been fielded in the high-stakes Aizawl West-III seat against state Congress president Lalsawta, ZPM MLA VL Zaithanzama and MNF nominee K Sawmvela.

The AAP named Vanlalmawia Vanchhawng from the Aizawl West-I seat and Lalngaihawma Pachuau in the Aizawl South-I seat. The MNF, ZPM and Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats, while the BJP will contest 23 seats.