AAP accuses SAD Badal over SYL issue

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab once again launched a scathing attack against Shiromani Akali Dal Badal on the issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.



Addressing a press conference on this matter the AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that BJP Punjab President Sunil Jakhar backed out from the debate invited by CM Bhagwant Mann because he possibly could not defend his former or current party and their role in all the current issues. Malvinder Kang was accompanied by Chairman Dr Sunny Ahluwalia and Spokesperson Jastej Singh.

Kang said that SAD Badal was staging a drama on the roads of Chandigarh a few days back saying that they won’t let even a drop of Punjab’s water go out and they won’t allow the construction of the SYL canal.

Kang added that everyone knows that the Badal family did so to take personal benefits and favours. Balasar farmhouse and Gurgaon five star hotel are the result of that deal.