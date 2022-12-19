AAP accuses BJP of hypocrisy over 'revadi' barb, demands debate on freebies in RS

new delhi: Demanding a debate on what falls in the category of freebies, AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Monday attacked the BJP in Rajya Sabha for deriding as 'revadi' the assistance provided to people by his party and wondered how the subsidies given by the Centre are any different.



The freebies issue has been raised by BJP to attack the Aam Adami Party (AAP), especially during the recently concluded assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and also the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. BJP leaders including the prime minister had cautioned voters against free power and water promised by AAP during the elections, claiming such "revadis" (freebies) are detrimental to progress in the long run.

Participating in the debate on the appropriation bills, Chadha said, "Government wants the demand of grants of Rs 3,25,757 crore. About one lakh crore rupees are for one subsidy, Rs 80,000 crore is for the second subsidy and Rs 45,000 crore for the third subsidy and so on. They have asked for money under the heads of subsidy. This is not a demand for grants. This is a demand for subsidy."

He pointed out that when the AAP government gives free electricity, water, education and health services to people, "they (BJP) term it revadis."

"Their subsidy is subsidy and our subsidy is revadi. This is not done. If they do it (give subsidy) then it is 'punya' (good dead) and when we do it then it is 'paap' (sin)," he said.

He demanded a debate to ascertain what falls in the definition of subsidy and freebies.

"I want that there should be a debate on what is free revadi (freebies) in this country and what does not constitute revadi," he said.

He pointed out that all members of parliament get 34 free air trips and 50,000 units of electricity per annum, but "if Arvind Kejriwal's government gives 400 units of electricity and 20,000 litres of water to people, they are in pain."