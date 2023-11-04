AAP accuses BJP for 61% reduction in central grants to Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched an attack on the Punjab BJP and the Central government over the reduction of about 61 percent in the grants received from the Central government under various schemes to Punjab.



Addressing the media in a press conference at the Chandigarh party office on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party Punjab spokesperson Ahbab Grewal said that the BJP government at the Centre is working to economically weaken the opposition ruled states. AAP leaders Jastej Singh and Raman Chandi were also present in the press conference along with Ahbab Grewal. He said that it is the policy of the Modi government to economically weaken the states where it is unable to form its government. Wherever there are opposition governments across India, there has been a significant reduction in central grants. Through these methods the Modi government is trying to hinder the development works in Punjab and other opposition ruled states.

Questioning the Central Government, he said why the central grants to Punjab were reduced by 7,500 crores? He said that the Central government should explain the reason for stopping the funds. He said that Punjab has been feeding the entire country for years by producing large quantities of food grains, yet the Central government always discriminates against Punjab.