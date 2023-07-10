Aam Aadmi Party launches ‘Bijli Andolan’ in Haryana

Chandigarh: The AAP on Sunday launched “Bijli Andolan” in Haryana from Panchkula, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeting the ruling BJP over power cuts in the state and saying that free and uninterrupted electricity supply is possible “if the intent is clean”.



At the event, Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

During the “Bijli Andolan” (electricity campaign), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders will visit villages and towns and apprise people about “costly power” and regular outages and tell them that free and round-the-clock electricity is possible in Haryana too if the party is voted to power. “We are launching a Bijli Andolan... As you know, I have my roots in Haryana. Many people from the state have met me and told me about power problems. Some of them said that they have to face power cuts for six hours daily,” Kejriwal said, addressing a gathering in Panchkula. Referring to a woman, who said she is a widow, among the audience, Kejriwal said that she has been slapped Rs 1.40 lakh power bill. “People are getting wrong bills, and ultimately they are forced to pay when these are not rectified,” he said. Without naming any party, Kejriwal said for 75 years, these parties could not set the state of electricity in order, how they will handle the country.

“When we came to power in Delhi, at that time the national capital was facing up to eight hours of power cuts and electricity charges were so high, but things were set right,” the AAP convener said. “Our intent is clean. There is no dearth of money in governments, but intent has to be clean. Their intent is not good. I came to know that they entered into a 25-year agreement with a company to purchase power at a particular rate. To benefit that company, they later increased rates and consumers have to bear this,” said Kejriwal referring to Haryana. “Electricity can be given 24 hours and free, we have shown that model,” he said. “Tell me one Congress or BJP ruled state where there is 24-hour power supply. If you vote them again, then you will have to face power cuts and costly power will consume chunk of your earnings.