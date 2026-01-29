AAIB team launches forensic probe

Mumbai: A specialised team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived at the Baramati crash site on Wednesday evening to initiate a forensic probe into the tragic accident that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

The investigation is expected to focus on the technical factors that led to the crash of the Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, during its second attempt to land at Baramati table-top air strip.

“The investigation team has reached the (crash) site. They are on the job,” an AAIB official said on the condition of anonymity and did not divulge anything further.