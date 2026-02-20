AAIB probing Baramati Learjet crash; DFDR data retrieved: Civil Aviation Min

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of1 Civil Aviation confirmed on Thursday that the investigation of the Learjet 45 aircraft accident VT-SSK near Baramati on January 28 is proceeding strictly in accordance with the Aircraft Investigation of Accidents and Incidents Rules of 2025 and the ICAO Annex 13 guidelines.



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. It is a technical investigation based on evidence. It entails the examination of the aircraft wreckage, the examination of the flight and maintenance records of the aircraft, and laboratory testing of the aircraft components where necessary.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has stated that the aircraft was provided with two separate flight recorders. The Digital Flight Data Recorder manufactured by L3 Communication has been successfully downloaded. It was done at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s New Delhi facility. The Cockpit Voice Recorder manufactured by Honeywell has been damaged due to thermal effects. Technical assistance has been requested from the State of Design/Manufacture in accordance with the ICAO Annex 13. The Preliminary Report is to be submitted within 30 days of the accident in accordance with international regulations. The Final Report will be submitted once the investigation is complete. On the issue of regulatory oversight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation conducted 51 audits of non-scheduled operators in 2025.

It also conducted several surveillance activities of M/s. VSR Ventures related to the flight safety systems of the operator, the compliance of the operator with the requirements of the applicable regulations related to the maintenance of the aircraft, the documentation of the operator, and the facilities of the operator. All these have been reportedly completed. After the Learjet 45 accident, the DGCA conducted a special audit of M/s. VSR Ventures on February 4, 2026.

It is related to the operational control systems of the operator, the maintenance practices of the operator, the crew training standards of the operator, and the monitoring of the flight data of the operator. It is to be completed very soon. Special audits of other major non-scheduled operators and aerodromes that have been involved in VIP and VVIP flights have also been ordered.