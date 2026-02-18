AAIB probes Baramati plane crash, flight data recorder successfully downloaded

NEW DELHI: The AAIB is investigating the Baramati Learjet crash. The flight recorder has already been safely downloaded.



In New Delhi, February, a thorough investigation into the January 28, 2026, crash of the Learjet 45 aircraft, bearing registration VT-SSK, is being carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

This investigation is being done in accordance with the Aircraft Investigation of Accidents and Incidents Rules 2017 and in compliance with ICAO’s international standards and recommended practices.

Two flight recorders were present in the aircraft. They were both exposed to fire due to the extreme heat they experienced during the crash. However, significant progress has been made in the technical examination of the flight recorders.

The Digital Flight Data Recorder supplied by L3-Communications has already been successfully downloaded at the AAIB’s Flight Recorder Lab.

This will provide valuable information about the performance parameters of the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder supplied by Honeywell is being subject to a thorough technical examination.

As it has suffered fire damage due to extreme heat, AAIB has contacted the Accredited Representative of the

State of Manufacture for assistance in retrieving data from the CVR.