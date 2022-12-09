Aaftab Poonawala should be hanged: Shraddha's father

Mumbai: Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, on Friday demanded that the accused be hanged to death for "brutally killing" his daughter.

Blaming the Vasai police in Maharashtra, he said his daughter would have been alive had they acted on her complaint against Poonawala in 2020. He also demanded that an inquiry be conducted against the family members of the accused and they be given strictest possible punishment.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi in May this year, before dumping them across the city over several days. He was arrested in Delhi in November.

"Aaftab Poonawala killed my daughter brutally, he should get a strict punishment. He should be hanged to death for killing my daughter...There should be a stern action against whosoever is involved in the case," Walkar told reporters here after meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya.

He was addressing a press conference for the first time after his daughter's sensational murder came to light in November.

"There should be an inquiry against Poonawala's family members and they should be given maximum punishment. Whoever is involved in

this conspiracy of killing, should also be punished," Walkar said.