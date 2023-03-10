AAB writes to CJI against out of turn listing of BJP MLA’s bail plea

The Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru (AAB) has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on March 7 expressing concern over what they alleged as a preferential listing of the anticipatory bail application filed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa before the Karnataka High Court, reported Bar and Bench on Thursday.

Virupakshappa, who is facing corruption charges, was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court on March 7.

The AAB in its letter stated that new cases including anticipatory bail applications take weeks before they are listed.

VIP matters are being entertained overnight

“This practice would lead to common man losing faith in the judicial system. It is of utmost importance that a MLA also should be treated as a common man,” the letter said.

The AAB also appealed to the Chief Justice of Karnataka to direct the registry to post all anticipatory bail matters in one day including those filed so that the common man is treated as a VIP.

Virupakshappa moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him by the Lokayukta police.



