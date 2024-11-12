A ‘Yadav vs Yadav’ contest, Karhal bypoll in Mainpuri is outcome-defining battle for SP & BJP

Mainpuri: The upcoming by-election for the Karhal Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district has turned into an intense political showdown, marking a crucial test for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its candidate, Tej Pratap Yadav.

As the grandson of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Tej Pratap is fighting to retain a seat that has long been a Yadav stronghold and symbol of SP’s influence in the region.

This election has heightened significance as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who previously held the Karhal seat, now focuses on national politics after his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj. Karhal, which Akhilesh won in 2022 by defeating BJP’s SP Singh Baghel, was vacated following his shift to the Parliament.

Adding intrigue to the race, the BJP has fielded Anujesh Yadav, the brother-in-law of SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, turning the election into a ‘Yadav vs Yadav’ contest. Anujesh, a decade-long BJP member, is regarded as a “rebel” within the Yadav family and aims to attract Yadav voters with BJP’s promise of “double-engine” development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The voters are now more aware of the benefits of BJP’s double-engine governance,” said Anujesh. “The Shakya community and others are ready to join this vision, seeing a brighter future with Modi and Yogi leading.”

Karhal, a constituency of approximately 3.75 lakh voters, has a substantial Yadav population (about 1.3 lakh). Other key demographics include Scheduled Castes (60,000), Shakyas (50,000), Thakurs (30,000), Pal/Baghel (30,000), Muslims (25,000), Lodhis (20,000), Brahmins (20,000) and Banias (15,000). The SP has historically dominated the constituency, winning six out of seven elections from 1993 to 2022. The BJP’s lone victory here was in 2002, with Sobran Singh Yadav, who later joined the SP.

With the BJP aiming to breach this stronghold, the stakes are high for the SP. Local journalist Neeraj Mehre commented: “The BJP is referencing its 2002 win, but the Yadav community still resonates with the legacy of Mulayam, who brought notable contributions to the region.”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, joined by prominent leaders including his wife Dimple Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav, and Dharmendra Yadav, has been leading a spirited campaign for Tej Pratap. Dimple, Mainpuri’s MP, has actively organised meetings and corner sessions to rally support, underscoring the Yadav family’s united front against the BJP’s attempts to divide their voter base.

Tej Pratap, who represented Karhal from 2014 to 2019, also shares ties with Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, as he is married to Lalu’s daughter Raj Lakshmi. Initially considered for the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, Tej Pratap was later entrusted with defending Karhal, reflecting SP’s confidence in his ability to retain this crucial seat.

Rahul Chaturvedi, BJP’s district president, expressed optimism: “Anujesh’s decade-long association with BJP will resonate with voters. Under the leadership of Yogi and Modi, Karhal has witnessed peace and development, and we expect a significant victory margin.”

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded a Shakya candidate, potentially dividing the SP’s vote bank among backward and Dalit communities. Additionally, Chandrashekhar Azad’s Dalit candidate entry could further dent the SP.

Despite BJP’s efforts, the SP remains confident in Tej

Pratap’s chances.