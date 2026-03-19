A total of five Bills passed on final day of Haryana Assembly Budget Session

Chandigarh: On the final day of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, five Bills were passed after discussion.



These include the Haryana Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2026, Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Haryana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and Haryana Consolidation of Project Land (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Haryana Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2026 authorises the withdrawal and appropriation of a total amount of ₹2,79,602,43,26,340 from the Consolidated Fund of the State of Haryana to meet expenditure on services during the financial year 2026–27 ending March 31, 2027.

Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed to amend the Haryana Police Act, 2007.

The Act was originally notified on June 2, 2008. Section 65 provides for the functions of the State Police Complaints Authority, while Section 68(g) deals with the functions of the District Police Complaints Authority regarding inquiries into serious misconduct by police personnel.

However, the existing provisions are silent in cases where reports have been filed in a competent court under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. They also do not address matters pending before national and state commissions constituted under various Acts. Additionally, no time limit has been prescribed for disposal of complaints by the authorities.

Therefore, amendments have been made to ensure proper and effective functioning of the State and District Police Complaints Authorities by addressing these gaps.