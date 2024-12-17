A total of 18,374 villages were electrified under DDUGJY: MoS Kamlesh Paswan

Kolkata: In reply to the questions raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Lok Sabha as to what steps the Centre has taken to ensure 24x7 electricity and running water to every rural household in the country, the Minister of State for the Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan in a written statement said so far as electricity supply to rural households is concerned, a total of 18,374 villages were electrified under ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana’ (DDUGJY).

Both under DDUGJY and ‘Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana’ (SAUBHAGYA), as reported by all states, electrification of all willing households was completed by March 31, 2019. A total of 2.86 crore households have been electrified under SAUBHAGYA, the minister stated.

The minister also pointed out that as per the information provided by the Ministry of Power, the Union government has always supplemented the efforts of the States through schemes like DDUGJY, Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), SAUBHAGYA etc., to help them achieve the objective of providing quality and reliable power supply to all households.

As reported by the states, all the inhabited un-electrified census villages in the country were electrified by April 28, 2018, the minister added.

According to the Central govt data, in West Bengal around 22 villages have been electrified under DDUGJY scheme while in Assam about 2,732 villages electrified, 2,906 in Bihar, 1,483 in Arunachal Pradesh.

Around 1,498 villages have been electrified in Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal, 7,32,290 households have so far been electrified under SAUBHAGYA and DDUGJY scheme. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of households electrified till date under these two schemes.

Regarding Jal Jeevan Mission, Paswan said that when the scheme was initiated in August 2019, only 3.23 crore (16.8 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/UTs as on December 11, 2024, under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) - ‘Har Ghar Jal’ around 12.12 crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections.