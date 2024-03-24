A terrorist is a terrorist in any language, says Jaishankar

Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that “a terrorist is a terrorist” in any language and one should not allow terrorism to be excused or defended because of a different explanation of it.

Jaishankar’s remarks came during his interaction with the Indian community members in Singapore.

Responding to a question on how Indian officials approach sensitive and linguistically different topics with their global counterparts, the minister said that in diplomacy, different countries bring their own cultures, traditions and sometimes their language or concepts to debate.

“It’s also natural that there will be different viewpoints. And what diplomacy is about is to find a way of reconciling it and coming to some kind of agreement,” he said.

Jaishankar said however there are some issues when there is clarity and no confusion.

Giving the example of terrorism, he said: “You can take it in any language, but a terrorist is a terrorist in any language.”

“Never allow something like terrorism to be excused or defended because they’re using a different language or a different explanation,” he said, without referring to any country.

He said there can be issues where two nations genuinely can have different viewpoints and there “will be issues when they are used as a cover as an excuse as a justification.”

He said one should be able to spot the difference and figure out a way how to deal with it.

In his address, Jaishankar recapped India-Singapore relations dating back to the independence struggling days when Subhas Chandra Bose established the Indian National Army and made the Delhi Chalo’ call.

“He (Neta ji) remains a visible inspiration for our entire nation,” Jaishankar said as he joined some 1,500 Indian diaspora members at the screening of the Singapore-made short film on Netaji.

As India has globalized, the two countries’ relations that began as Look East policy and then on Act East policy has gone on to India being in the Indo-Pacific the story in many ways actually began in Singapore, Jaishankar shared with the business-focused Indian community here.

The more India globalizes, every aspect of that will be reflected in the intensity and quality of relationships with Singapore, Jaishankar underscored.

“Singapore has been our partner in the globalization of India and that role and companionship is something that we value,” said Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the Asian financial hub.