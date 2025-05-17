A sea of tricolours in tribal heartland: CM Vishnu Deo Sai leads massive rally in Chhattisgarh

Following the resounding success of Operation Sindoor, a wave of patriotism has swept across the nation—now echoing powerfully even in the tribal heartlands. One such stirring scene unfolded in the remote village of Charaidand in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh, where Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led a grand Tiranga Yatra with thousands of participants marching in unison, holding the Indian flag high.

The rally saw overwhelming participation from villagers, women, children, elders, and government officials. What made the moment even more special was the presence of tribal women, adorned in traditional attire, proudly waving the tricolour with visible enthusiasm and dignity. This event became a symbol of unity and pride, not only for Chhattisgarh but for the entire nation. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sai said the Tiranga Yatra was a tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Sindoor. He recalled the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and the strong retaliation by the Indian Army, in which a brave soldier from Chhattisgarh was also martyred. “The nation will never forget his sacrifice,” the Chief Minister affirmed with emotion. He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Defence Minister, India gave a decisive response by destroying terrorist camps across the border. This action has sent a clear message to the world—that India will go to any extent to protect its sovereignty and unity,CM Sai added.