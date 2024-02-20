A scheme to be prepared for rehabilitation of poor people residing in slums: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said a scheme will soon be prepared for the rehabilitation of poor people residing in slums at Kharak Mangoli village, Rajiv and Indira colonies in Panchkula.



About 7,500 slums have been identified to benefit under this scheme.

Khattar was interacting with the media persons soon after inspecting the land identified for the rehabilitation of people, at village Kharak Mangoli in Panchkula today.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta was also present on this occasion.

Khattar said that people in village Kharak Mangoli, Rajiv and Indira colonies have been living in unauthorised slums for years. To remove unauthorised encroachments and rehabilitate people, 59.12 acres of land have been identified in Kharak Mangoli village by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

He directed the HSVP to hold a meeting soon with Forest, Public Works, Irrigation and Water Resources and Revenue Departments to discuss all aspects related to this land and prepare a scheme accordingly.

The Chief Minister said that in view of rehabilitation scheme to be prepared for slum dwellers of Kharak Mangoli, Rajiv and Indira colonies, he himself visited Dhanas and Maloya areas of Chandigarh along with Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker.