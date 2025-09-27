A reflection on KIIT’s 21st annual convocation

The 21st Annual Convocation of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on September 26–28 is a defining moment in the university’s journey.

The ceremony is spread over three days to accommodate the large number of graduating students and their families. It is being attended by Nobel Laureates from Tunisia and Sri Lanka, eminent jurists Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf and Justice Dalveer Bhandari of the International Court of Justice, and distinguished global dignitaries.

These Nobel Laureates add to an illustrious list of twenty-two who have previously visited KIIT.

It is a reminder of how a modest dream has grown, in just 28 years as an institute and 21 years as a university, into a global centre of learning.

Founded in 1997 with humble beginnings, KIIT today is one of India’s premier universities with an unwavering commitment to quality education. It is home to more than 40,000 Indian students and 2,000 international students from 70 countries, creating a multicultural academic environment across a 36-square-kilometre campus.

KIIT continues to set benchmarks across disciplines -- engineering, medicine, law, management, biotechnology -- with 23 schools and over 3,000 faculty members. Its engineering programme ranks among the world’s best in Times Higher Education Rankings, the law school is among India’s top 10, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is ranked 24th nationally, and the School of Biotechnology has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence.

KIIT’s Technology Business Incubator is the country’s top private bio-incubator, driving innovation and start-ups. For over two decades, the university has admitted only students scoring above 60 percent, ensuring consistent quality. Globally, it is ranked by QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education, and holds international accreditations from IET (UK) and ABET (USA).

Evidently enough, placements remain our defining strength, with top companies recruiting from campus and many graduates pursuing higher studies in world-renowned institutions. More than numbers, KIIT takes pride in its student-centric approach, ensuring both students and parents feel supported. Having once faced the challenges of limited financial resources, I have ensured that economic barriers never limit educational opportunities at KIIT.

Apart from our strong academic engagement, our world-class infrastructure underpins our academic ecosystem. Our vast state-of-the-art campus, the 2,600-bedded KIMS super-specialty hospital, a seven-storey central library, and a 22-storey research and innovation tower form the backbone of learning and discovery. The auditoriums, including one with 5,000 seats, create vibrant spaces for academic exchange. Beyond classrooms, the campus offers 30 food courts, 18 sports complexes, and eco-friendly landscapes that blend sustainability with student well-being.

If academics are our strength, sports is integral toKIIT’s philosophy of holistic education. With 24 Olympians among its students, KIIT has emerged as India’s leading hub for sports and has been honoured with the Rashtriya Khel ProtsahanPuraskar, Sportstar Awards, and FICCI Sports Awards.

(The writer is the founder KIIT, KISS and KIMS)