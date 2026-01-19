A R Rahman issues clarification as ‘communal’ remark draws sharp reactions

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut has called him “prejudiced”, Javed Akhtar says he disagrees with him, Varun Grover describes him as a great composer attacked for stating an opinion.

On Sunday, A R Rahman attempted to step away from the raging debate over a remark on declining work from Bollywood with a clarificatory statement saying that India is his teacher, inspiration and home.

The Oscar-winning composer told BBC Asian Network in a recent interview that the volume of his work in the Hindi film industry had declined over the past eight years and hinted that it could be linked to a “communal thing”. He also said there have been changes in industry power structures where creative control has shifted away from creative people.

The remarks sparked a debate online and across entertainment circles, with critics questioning the basis of Rahman’s observation, following which the composer issued a clarification through a video message on social media on Sunday, saying his comments were misunderstood and that he never intended to “cause pain”.

“India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” he said in the video.

“I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices. From nurturing Jhalaa, presented at the WAVES summit in front of the honourable Prime Minister and Rooh-e-Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians, to creating a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine orchestra, also building Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana, alongside Hans Zimmer. Each journey has strengthened my purpose,” he added.

Earlier, BJP MP Ranaut criticised the composer as a “prejudiced and hateful” person and claimed that she tried to approach Rahman for her film “Emergency” but he refused to compose music for it.

In a post on Instagram Stories, Ranaut said, “I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party, yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you.

“I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don’t want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach, but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you,” she wrote.