A pivotal moment for party’s resurgence

Ahmedabad: The ongoing Congress Working Committee (CWC) session in Ahmedabad is being touted as a significant opportunity for the party to redefine its identity and strengthen its electoral strategy as it navigates a challenging political landscape.

With Assembly elections approaching, the meeting aimed to realign party priorities and reconnect with voters in a state where Congress has historically held considerable influence.

This includes a commitment to grassroots campaigns, awareness programmes, and direct engagements such as ‘padyatras’, which are designed to bridge the gap between leadership and the populace.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot of the Indian National Congress reiterated that Congress has always been strong in Gujarat. “We had (earlier) said that 2025 will be an important milestone for strengthening Congress.”

He also emphasised the party’s mission to implement strategies from the Udaipur Declaration— a framework aimed at internal reform and grassroots engagement within the party.

Pilot asserted that despite recent electoral setbacks, Congress’s grassroots support has reinforced its foundation in the state.

“Previously, we might have lost the elections in Gujarat, but our roots have strengthened,” he remarked.

Pilot highlighted planned initiatives, including mass awareness programmes and ‘padayatra’, which will serve as direct channels for engaging voters and addressing their concerns.

The planned initiatives resonate with Sardar Patel’s broader ideological framework, which he initiated during India’s freedom struggle, mainly his focus on unity and justice.

Implementing the Udaipur Declaration will significantly empower the District Congress Committees (DCC). Pilot stated, “The accountability and power given to DCC will be increased; they will be more empowered.”

This empowerment ensures local leaders can effectively address community issues and strengthen the party’s outreach.