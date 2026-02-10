A Naxal-Free Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s transformation into a Naxal-free state marks one of the most significant chapters in its modern history. For nearly 35 years, parts of the state — particularly Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori — remained under the shadow of Left-Wing Extremism, disrupting governance, threatening lives, and stalling development. December 11, 2025 stands as a historic turning point when the state formally declared itself free from Naxalism, nearly three-and-a-half months ahead of the national deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, and guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a secure and developed India, Madhya Pradesh has executed a dual strategy of decisive security action and compassionate rehabilitation. This approach did not merely seek to eliminate armed insurgency but to rebuild trust, restore governance, and reignite development in affected regions.

The success was neither accidental nor overnight. It was the outcome of coordinated operations between the Madhya Pradesh Police, CRPF, Hawk Force, and Special Armed Forces, backed by robust intelligence, modern equipment, and strong political will. In 2025 alone, 13 hardcore Maoists were neutralised in 16 encounters, while 42 Naxalites surrendered within 42 days under the state’s “Rehabilitation to Revival” programme. Ten surrendered Naxals, carrying combined rewards of Rs 2.36 crore, laid down arms in Balaghat — a powerful symbol of the state’s credibility.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav has consistently made it clear: “There is no place for Naxalism on the sacred soil of Madhya Pradesh.” His government paired zero tolerance for violence with dignity for those willing to return to the mainstream. Out-of-turn promotions were granted to 64 police personnel involved in key operations in Balaghat, boosting morale and sending a clear message that bravery and service would be honoured.

The role of the CRPF has been pivotal. At the 86th CRPF Raising Day in Neemuch, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised their unmatched courage and sacrifice, noting that nearly three lakh personnel are deployed nationwide. Women are now being inducted into CAPFs, and welfare benefits such as Ayushman cards and housing are being extended to jawans, reinforcing the human dimension of national security.

Security success has unlocked development. Balaghat, once a stronghold of insurgency, is now witnessing unprecedented investment — 93 development works worth Rs 169 crore, including Madhya Pradesh’s 51st Ayurvedic college, have been launched. The country’s first PM Janman road is being built here, connecting remote tribal hamlets. River-linking projects, solar pumps, and Jal Ganga conservation initiatives are reshaping the district’s economic and ecological future.

Statewide, Madhya Pradesh has aligned anti-Naxal gains with broader progress. River-linking projects such as Ken–Betwa and Tapti Recharge aim to irrigate over 10 million hectares in five years. Industry is expanding through PM MITRA Park in Dhar, a world-class pump storage facility in Neemuch, and a steel plant in Niwari. Simultaneously, governance reforms like Cyber Tehsil, air connectivity, and waste-to-energy projects are modernising public services.

Tribal welfare remains central to this transformation. Enhanced tendu leaf prices, mobile medical units under PM Janman, and thousands of new tribal houses reflect a rights-based development model that undercuts extremist recruitment. Rehabilitation policies ensure surrendered Naxals are integrated into livelihoods rather than marginalised.

The government has also strengthened rural prosperity through Kamdhenu Yojana for dairy, solar pump distribution at just 10 per cent cost, and assured milk procurement — raising farm incomes while creating village-level employment.

The cultural renewal of affected areas is equally significant. Restoration of a 300-year-old stepwell in Lanji under Jal Ganga Abhiyan symbolises heritage revival alongside security restoration.

Madhya Pradesh’s journey from conflict to confidence illustrates a larger national story: security and development must move together. As CM Dr Yadav has often said, “Eliminating Naxalism is not just about guns; it is about roads, schools, hospitals, water, jobs, and dignity.”

With Madhya Pradesh now a Naxal-free state, its development trajectory is poised to accelerate — proving that peace is the strongest foundation for progress.

Balaghat: From Conflict To Growth

Balaghat district, once synonymous with insurgency, has become a symbol of renewal. Following its liberation from Naxal influence, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated 93 development projects worth Rs 169 crore, including the state’s 51st Ayurvedic college — a major boost to healthcare and education. Under PM Janman, the country’s first 23-km road is being built in Balaghat, linking remote tribal villages to markets, hospitals, and schools. Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan is reviving ponds, rivers, and wells, strengthening water security. Balaghat’s GI-tagged Chinnour rice is being promoted as a premium agricultural brand, while irrigation expansion and solar pumps are empowering farmers. The restoration of a 300-year-old stepwell in Lanji reflects the district’s cultural renaissance. With security restored, Balaghat is emerging as a hub of education, agriculture, and sustainable development.

Police Valour & Welfare

The Madhya Pradesh government has placed police welfare at the heart of its anti-Naxal strategy. In recognition of extraordinary bravery, 64 police officers from Hawk Force, Special Armed Force, and district police received out-of-turn promotions — described by CM Dr Yadav as a “golden moment in police history.” The Chief Minister personally pinned badges on promoted officers in Balaghat, reinforcing respect for frontline personnel who risk their lives for public safety. The state has invested in modern weapons, surveillance technology, and fortified police camps in sensitive areas. Simultaneously, welfare benefits including housing, healthcare, and insurance coverage are being expanded. At the national level, CRPF personnel now receive Ayushman health cards, better accommodation, and opportunities for women recruits. This blend of operational strength and human care has strengthened morale and professional pride across security forces.

REHABILITATION & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT

Madhya Pradesh’s anti-Naxal strategy is built on inclusion. The “Rehabilitation to Revival” programme offers surrendered Naxals dignified reintegration through skill training, livelihood support, and social acceptance. Ten high-reward Maoists surrendered in December 2025 under this scheme, marking its credibility. Tribal welfare has been significantly expanded. The state increased tendu leaf remuneration from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per standard bag. Nearly 50,000 houses have been built under PM Janman, alongside 66 mobile medical units across 21 districts. Special initiatives include forming a Baiga–Bharia–Sahariya battalion to train tribal youth for police, army, and homeguard roles. The SAF 35th Battalion in Mandla is being renamed after Rani Durgavati, celebrating tribal heritage. These measures ensure that development, not deprivation, defines tribal regions — shrinking the space for extremism.

DEVELOPMENT AFTER PEACE

With peace restored, Madhya Pradesh has accelerated growth across sectors. River-linking projects such as Ken–Betwa, Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal, and Tapti Recharge aim to irrigate over 10 million hectares within five years. Industrial expansion includes PM MITRA textile park in Dhar, a world-class pump storage project in Neemuch, a steel plant in Niwari, and waste-to-energy plants turning garbage and stubble into power. The state has launched IT and AI cities, expanded air connectivity (Rewa–Indore–Delhi), and developed major pilgrimage hubs like Chitrakoot and Orchha. Social welfare has also deepened — Ladli Behna assistance has risen to Rs 1,500 per month, free ration reaches 1.33 crore families, and wheat is procured at Rs 2,600 per quintal. Madhya Pradesh now stands as a model where security unlocks prosperity, and governance delivers dignity.

Security Success & National Strategy

Madhya Pradesh’s victory over Naxalism aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national strategy to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism by 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has led an integrated security doctrine combining intelligence-driven operations, modern equipment, inter-state coordination, and targeted rehabilitation. The CRPF, Hawk Force, and state police worked in unison across Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori, dismantling Maoist networks while minimising civilian risk. In 2025, 13 hardcore Naxals were neutralised in 16 encounters — the highest in recent years — while 42 surrendered voluntarily in just 42 days. Key to this success was a calibrated mix of pressure and persuasion. While armed extremists faced decisive action, those willing to renounce violence were offered safe reintegration, livelihood support, and social acceptance. This dual approach weakened insurgent morale while strengthening public trust in the state. Madhya Pradesh’s model is now being studied nationally as a template for combining security effectiveness with human-centric governance.