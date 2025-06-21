A model for others: Dhule district’s innovative initiative to ensure ‘cheating-free exams’

Dhule (Maharashtra): The Dhule district’s initiative to conduct ‘cheating-free exams’ is a notable example of using technology to address complex problems.

By leveraging teachers’ mobile phones and the Zoom app, the district has successfully eliminated cheating in exams without incurring additional government expenditure.

This approach showcases the potential of technology in promoting transparency and fairness in education. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Narvade’s leadership in implementing this initiative is commendable, and the district’s experience can serve as a model for others to follow.

When Narvade, a 2020 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was made the CEO of Dhule district, he identified cheating in exams as a significant issue and took proactive steps to address it. His efforts led to the implementation of a cheating-free exam system, showcasing his commitment to promoting transparency and fairness in education.

While talking to Millennium Post, Narvade said that initially he faced resistance from teachers, principals, students, and parents. However, after explaining the benefits, they all agreed to the cheat-free exam system and the initiative was successful, promoting a positive attitude among students and encouraging honest studying.

Lamenting about the same, he affirmed: “We started preparations to conduct a cheating-free examination several months before the board examinations of class 10th and 12th. First of all about 2,000 teachers were given one-day training each for how to utilize the technology while they are performing duty as Invigilator in exams. After that, a test run was conducted at 965 classes of more than 110 schools across the district. During the exams, all classrooms were live-streamed, and the district headquarters monitored the proceedings. It turned out to be completely successful.”

“More than 24,000 students appeared for the 10th class examination and 22,000 students appeared for the 12th class examination. The board examinations were conducted from February 11, 2025 to March 17, 2025,” Narvade stated, and added, “All mobiles were kept in ‘silent’ and ‘mute’ mode so that the students appearing for the examination do not face any inconvenience.”

Board exam results: Only 75 percent students passed in the exam due to transparent monitoring of exams. Result that used to be above 95 percent reduced by more than 20 percent.

Benefits of cheating-free exams: The cheating-free exam system has developed a positive attitude towards exams among students, encouraging them to study honestly. This initiative has also improved the students’ future prospects.

No additional government expenditure: The initiative did not incur any additional government expenditure, making it a cost-effective solution.

A model for others: The Dhule district’s initiative serves as a model for other districts and states to implement similar cheating-free exam systems. By embracing technology and promoting transparency, educational institutions can ensure the integrity of their exams and promote a culture of honesty among students.

Monitoring of examination centres is done from the district headquarters