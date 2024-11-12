A ‘melting pot’: HP Gov all praise as Lavi fair begins on bright note

Shimla: Historic Lavi fair, which traces its origins to the 17th Century trade treaty between Bushahr state and Tibet, began in Rampur on Monday with Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurating it.

Over time, this event has evolved into a symbol of both economic and cultural significance for the local communities. The fair is a major event for locals and shepherds and is attended by traders and businessmen from around the world. As per history, the fair once served as a major trading centre and the stopover point on the old trade routes that led to Kinnaur, Tibet, Ladakh and Afghanistan. It also finds a mention in the records of the erstwhile state of Bushahr.

Rampur Bushahr had remained the royalty of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, whose son Vikramaditya is now a Cabinet minister in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government.

While addressing the gathering, the Governor said that Lavi fair endures a cultural as well as commercial significance. “This historic event, deeply rooted in our heritage, was not only a celebration of trade but also a vibrant festival uniting tradition, community and cultural exchange,” he said.

The Governor praised the cultural troupes from across the country which exemplify unity in diversity by sharing their distinct cultural performances on a common platform. He described the fair as a “melting pot” where different cultures and ideas converge and echoes the rich legacy of Rampur as a center for commerce and friendship.

He highlighted the fair’s centuries-old role as a hub for trade and cultural fusion. He said that even today this fair continues to bring economic opportunity and reinforce social ties besides showcasing the diverse traditions of the state and country.

Earlier, Shukla also inaugurated exhibitions organised by various departments and organisations.