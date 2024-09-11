A major conspiracy? 3 rail incidents in 23 days has alarm bells ringing

Kanpur: A series of suspicious incidents on railway tracks within the Kanpur division over the past 23 days has raised alarms among authorities, pointing to a potential large-scale conspiracy.



The most recent failed attempt to derail the Kalindi Express on Sunday night, coupled with previous incidents, has heightened concerns about ongoing plots targeting trains.

The Kalindi Express (14117), traveling from Kanpur to Bhiwani, narrowly avoided derailment after meeting a gas cylinder placed on the track near Muderi village. The train, moving at 100 km/h, struck the cylinder, creating a loud boom. Thankfully, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes to avert a major disaster.

Upon investigation, the officials discovered more alarming evidence at the scene, including a petrol-filled bottle with a glass wick, matchsticks and a suspicious bag, raising suspicions of a more coordinated attack.

This was not an isolated incident. On August 16, the Sabarmati Express derailed. Although 22 bogies derailed, there were no casualties. Ten days later, the Kasganj-Farrukhabad Express collided with a piece of wood deliberately placed on the track in Farrukhabad. Although these incidents have not resulted in fatalities, they certainly signal a bigger conspiracy.

The investigative agencies are also exploring the possibility of a terror angle. Cybercrime units have been enlisted to track online activities in the area, particularly to check links between local residents and terrorist organisations such as ISIS or other extremist groups. Although no definitive connection has been established, authorities have not ruled out the involvement of sleeper cells or terrorist modules.

“The pattern of incidents over the past 23 days suggests that the conspirators are improving their methods after each failed attempt, heightening fears of a larger, more devastating attack in the near future,” a senior official said.

Investigative officers believe the use of gunpowder, petrol and explosive materials indicate intent to cause catastrophic damage.

Authorities from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and railway security have launched investigations into the incidents but are yet to reach any conclusive findings. The discovery of explosive materials and the apparent increase in sophistication with each attempt suggest a well-organised plot with potentially dangerous intentions.

Investigators suspect the involvement of multiple conspirators, given the complexity of carrying petrol bottles, explosives and gas cylinders to the targeted locations. They believe the attackers are leveraging the railway track’s proximity to GT Road, making it easier to transport materials and execute their plans. Previous attempts to sabotage trains in the region, such as placing bricks, were initially dismissed as pranks. However, the growing number of incidents and their increasing severity are forcing authorities to re-evaluate this assumption.

The repeated incidents have put the entire Kanpur division on high alert. Railway authorities and law enforcement are intensifying patrols and implementing additional security measures in hopes of preventing

future attacks.