A glorious legacy of women’s empowerment in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Indore, a city deeply rooted in Devi Ahilyabai Holkar’s compassion, wisdom, and public welfare legacy, stands today at the cusp of historic transformation.

On May 31, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the city’s first metro train—a major leap in urban mobility and a symbol of Indore’s rapid progress from tempos to metro rail.

On the same day, in Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan, PM Modi will also address a massive Women’s Empowerment Mega Sammelan—a fitting tribute to India’s growing commitment to gender equity. The holy cities of Satna and Datia will also receive new airports, further strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s infrastructure.

Indore’s metro launch is more than just a transport upgrade. It reflects a transformation in lifestyle, environmental responsibility, and economic vibrancy.

The metro project not only complements Indore’s reputation for cleanliness, discipline, and innovation but also marks a major milestone in realising the vision of a ‘Smart State’. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is advancing toward sustainable urban development and inclusive growth.

Women’s empowerment in Madhya Pradesh is not merely a policy initiative—it is a cultural resurgence. Inspired by Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, who ruled with justice, compassion, and progressive vision, the state has nurtured this legacy through modern programmes like ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana’, and ‘Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana’, which empower women economically and socially. These initiatives echo the age-old Sanskrit belief: “Yatra naryastu pujyante, ramante tatra devataah” — where women are respected, divinity resides.

Today, Indore represents a unique confluence of cleanliness, culture, and women’s empowerment. I am proud to announce that the first metro station in Indore will be named after Devi Ahilyabai Holkar — honouring our heritage while moving boldly into the future.

The launch of the Indore Metro and the Women’s Empowerment Conference in Bhopal mark more than just infrastructure milestones. They are a clarion call for a new era of development, dignity, and empowerment in Madhya Pradesh. (The writer is the Minister of Urban Development and Housing & Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Madhya Pradesh)