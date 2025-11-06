A day ahead of first phase of Bihar polls, campaign continues for last leg

Patna: A day ahead of the phase one of the assembly polls in Bihar, campaign continued for the second and final leg on Wednesday when rallies were addressed in different parts by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra, among others.

Vadra, who is canvassing for an election in Bihar for the first time, travelled to the remote West Champaran district where she held two back to back rallies, slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the alleged "vote theft". Referring to the allegations of electoral roll manipulation in BJP-ruled states by "my brother" Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Vadra also lambasted leaders of the BJP-led coalition for repeatedly targeting her family for "dynasty politics".

The Wayanad MP, whose father, grandmother and great grandfather have been Prime Ministers, asserted that the BJP was unable to appreciate the "sacrifices" made by her ancestors and rued that the first PM of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru, was being "insulted" in India while continuing to get admiration abroad.

On the other hand, Nadda centred his campaign, at a couple of rallies, on "HIRA", the betterment in highways, internet, railways and air connectivity brought in Bihar and elsewhere by the NDA, drawing a contrast with RJD which, he claimed, stood for lawlessness and highhandedness.



