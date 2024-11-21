A ‘chance encounter’: Karnataka top cop says taking down Naxal leader was unplanned

Udupi: Karnataka’s Internal Security Division DGP Pronab Mohanty clarified on Wednesday that the killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) was a last-resort action during a “chance encounter”.

Speaking to reporters in Hebri, Mohanty said that ANF personnel had given Gowda ample opportunity to surrender before returning to firing.

Gowda was shot dead by the ANF near Eedu village in Karkala Taluk, Udupi district on Monday. The encounter occurred while ANF teams were conducting combing operations in the area.

Gowda and his team had reportedly come to Pithubail in Udupi to collect rations from a house.

“This was not an ambush as speculated earlier, but an unplanned encounter,” Mohanty said, rejecting claims that the ANF had intentionally targeted Gowda at the house.

The initial lack of clarity from the ANF after the encounter had led to rumours of an ambush. However, Mohanty dismissed these allegations and reaffirmed that the ANF acted in self-defence.

Gowda had multiple extortion and criminal cases registered against him. During the encounter, the ANF personnel recovered a 9 mm calibre gun from his possession,

Mohanty revealed.

Following Monday’s encounter, combing operations in the forest area have been intensified to apprehend two to three other naxal members believed to be on the run.

“We are working to reassure residents of their safety and protection. Intelligence inputs on local sympathisers are being handled effectively,” the DGP said.

Mohanty also highlighted the Karnataka government’s special surrender policy introduced in 2024 which provides a rehabilitation package for Naxalites willing to abandon their ideology and join the mainstream.

“The surrender policy is still in effect, offering a path for those who wish to give up arms. However, our operations to combat Naxalism will continue with full force,” he said.