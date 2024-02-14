A bureaucrat files nomination for Rajya Sabha seat with a vision for inclusive policy reform

In a significant move marking the transition from bureaucracy to politics, a distinguished former IAS officer and Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, known for his illustrious career spanning 38 years, Alok Ranjan has thrown his hat into the political ring. Hailing from the prestigious alma mater, IIM Ahmedabad, his decision to contest for a Rajya Sabha seat under the Samajwadi Party banner underscores a fresh chapter in his public service journey.

On Tuesday, amidst anticipation and fervor, the retired bureaucrat officially filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat, outlining his vision for policy reform and inclusive development at a national level. Prior to his foray into politics, he held key roles including Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC), exhibiting his acumen in governance and administration.

Reflecting on his extensive experience and expertise, he articulated his aspirations for his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member. 'My aim is to leverage my 38 years of service, spanning various administrative posts including Chief Secretary, to contribute towards the betterment of policies and development across diverse sectors,' he told MP.

Emphasising his commitment to national interests, he underscored the need for comprehensive policy formulation aimed at fostering socio-economic progress.

When questioned about his agenda as a Rajya Sabha member, he reiterated his dedication to championing policies that prioritise the welfare of citizens, particularly the underprivileged. 'Education, healthcare, and agriculture will be at the forefront of my endeavors, as I strive to ensure equal opportunities for all,' he affirmed.

Additionally, he highlighted his intent to address pressing social issues, signaling a conscientious approach towards the complexities of the political landscape.

With his entry into the political arena, the former bureaucrat envisions a seamless transition from administrative governance to legislative advocacy, poised to effect meaningful change at a national level.

His candidacy symbolises a fusion of experience, intellect, and a resolute commitment to public service, heralding a promising trajectory in Indian politics. As the electoral process unfolds, all eyes remain fixated on the outcome, awaiting the potential impact of his stewardship in the hallowed halls of the Rajya Sabha.