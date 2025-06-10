A braveheart’s final journey from the Himalayas to the sea

Darjeeling: It was a braveheart’s final journey, and the nation left no stone unturned in ensuring that the journey from the mountains to the sea would be completed smoothly.

In a poignant tribute that spanned the length of the nation, the mortal remains of Sepoy Sainudheen P.K., who laid down his life in the treacherous landslides at Chaten, North Sikkim, were finally brought home to Androth Island in Lakshadweep, completing a 2,500-kilometre journey of honour and gratitude.

Recovered after eight days of relentless search operations by the Indian Army, Sepoy Sainudheen’s mortal remains were dug up on Sunday. His final voyage stitched together the might and coordination of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, supported by local administrations across regions.

The complex logistics of his return involved Army Aviation helicopters, Indian Air Force C-295 aircraft, and naval coordination. From the Himalayan frontlines to the Arabian Sea, his journey was marked by full military honours.

At Bengdubi Military Station in North Bengal, a wreath-laying ceremony paid tribute to his supreme sacrifice. Upon his arrival in Lakshadweep, the Indian Navy rendered a Guard of Honour, enveloping the island in a moment of solemn pride.

A native of Androth, born on December 20, 1991, Sepoy Sainudheen had joined the Indian Army in 2012. In his 13 years of service, he braved some of the country’s toughest terrains—from the icy isolation of Siachen to the rugged heights of Sikkim. Known for his quiet courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication, he was admired by peers and superiors alike.

His Commanding Officer reflected with deep emotion, “Sepoy Sainudheen embodied the finest traditions of the Army—silent strength, resolute service, and fearless commitment. His memory will forever inspire generations of soldiers.”

Meanwhile, search efforts are being carried out on a war footing to locate five missing army personnel who were buried under the debris after a huge landslide struck a military camp in Chaten on the night of June 1.

Among the missing are Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu; Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary, Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd)—the wife of Lt. Col. Sandhu—and their young daughter, Amayra Sandhu.