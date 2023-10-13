95% of healthcare associated infections are device-related: Study

New Delhi: Ninety-five percent of healthcare associated infections such as those related to bloodstream, ventilator pneumonia and urinary tract are device related, according to a study led by AIIMS.



The surveillance study was conducted by the Pan-India Network on Healthcare Associated Infections and Infection Control in association with 121 hospitals across the country.

The study highlighted a high rate of antimicrobial resistance in these infections, said Dr Purva Mathur, Professor, Microbiology Unit at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

This surveillance network has been established and led by Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center at AIIMS with the technical support of ICMR at AIIMS, New Delhi.