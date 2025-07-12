94% work of Navi Mumbai airport complete, says Fadnavis; sets Sept 30 target for project launch

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said around 94 per cent work of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is over and the target of September 30 has been set for the launch of commercial operations from the facility.

This will be the most modern and fully-equipped airport in the country, and the authorities have been instructed to make the baggage claim system the fastest in the entire world, he said.

Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, conducted an inspection of the NMIA project earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters after it, Fadnavis said, "Today, we came here to review the progress of the airport. We saw a detailed presentation on the work's advancement - from the runway to the terminal building - and got all information regarding it. Approximately 94 per cent of the physical progress is complete."

The runway is fully-equipped and the work on the terminal building is largely complete with interior work currently underway. The outer façade and external ceiling work needs to be finished with speed. All other works are progressing at full pace, he said.

"We saw the baggage-handling system, which is the most efficient in which the barcode of the baggage can be read 360 degrees scanning systems, ensuring it reaches the right place. We have asked the authorities that the baggage claim system in this airport should be the fastest not only in the country but in the entire world, and efforts are being made in that direction," the CM added.

Once the airport is ready with two runways, it will have the capacity to handle nine crore passengers (annually), he said.

The NMIA will be fully-equipped, meaning it will be many times bigger than the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, the chief minister said.

"This will be the most modern airport in the country...As we have to seek the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (for the project launch), we have set the target of September 30 before them. It is an ambitious target," he said.

He further added, "Currently 13,000 to 14,000 workers are involved in the work daily, and we have asked the authorities to increase their strength by one-and-a-half times or double by September 30, because other licences are complete, but for commercial operations, all work has to be finished."

"That work of getting commercial licences is also being simultaneously directed so that by September 30, or around that time, whenever the PM gives time, we should be able to inaugurate the project and commercial operations can be launched. We are definitely making such efforts," he said.

The airport is being developed by a special purpose vehicle, Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL), which is a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

In February 2018, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the new airport, which is coming up at an investment of Rs 16,700 crore with an aim to reduce the congestion at the capacity-constrained Mumbai airport, along with meeting the soaring demand for air travel in the country.

Fadnavis said, "This airport has many features. It is a green airport with 37 MW of green power being used. All vehicles will either be electric or run on alternative fuel and sustainable aviation fuel, which is being developed on a large scale. This airport will be a big centre where green fuel will be used on a large scale."

Connectivity to the new airport is also a major focus, he said.

"We have prepared a big connectivity plan for the airport. The linking of Atal Setu to Coastal Road is expected to be completed by March next year. From Thane, a direct elevated road has been suggested and that work will also start soon," Fadnavis said.

Arrangements are being made for connecting the airport from four directions with all modes of transport, including the suburban railway, metro or water transport, so that it will be easy for the passengers to reach, he said.

Arrangements are also being done so that baggage checking is done in different cities itself so that passengers can travel to the airport without having to carry it. This will give passengers a good travel experience, he said.

On the mobility within the airport, he said, "In the second phase, similar to an underground metro, one train will operate to connect all the terminals within the airport."

Nobody will have to walk, and it will also prevent vehicles from creating traffic jams. Planning is done in that direction. The bay will be within 500 meters and travelators will be provided for passengers, Fadnavis said.