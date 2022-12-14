Millennium Post
Home > Nation > 9 states have withdrawn general consent to CBI: Jitendra Singh
Nation

9 states have withdrawn general consent to CBI: Jitendra Singh

BY Agencies14 Dec 2022 5:57 PM GMT

New Delhi: Nine states, including Telangana and Meghalaya, have withdrawn general consent given to the CBI for probing certain offences, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

As per section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction, he said in reply to a written question in Lok Sabha.

In terms of the provision of section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, the state governments have granted general consent to the CBI for the investigation of a specified class of offences against specified categories of persons, enabling the agency to register and investigate those specified matters, Singh said.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X
X