9 states have withdrawn general consent to CBI: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Nine states, including Telangana and Meghalaya, have withdrawn general consent given to the CBI for probing certain offences, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

As per section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction, he said in reply to a written question in Lok Sabha.

In terms of the provision of section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, the state governments have granted general consent to the CBI for the investigation of a specified class of offences against specified categories of persons, enabling the agency to register and investigate those specified matters, Singh said.