9 killed in two road accidents in Guj

Ahmedabad: Nine persons, including five women and two children, were killed in two separate road accidents in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka and Surat districts on Saturday, police said.



In Surat district, six members of a family, including three women and two children, were killed near Bardoli town when the car they were travelling in was hit by a dumper truck on a national highway, a police official said. The Bardoli police station official said the accident occurred when six members of the family were returning to their home in Mandvi in Surat district after attending a marriage. “A dumper truck coming from the wrong side of the road hit a car, killing six occupants on the spot,” he said.

In Devbhumi Dwarka district, a three-wheeler fell off a bridge near Bhanvad town, killing three passengers and injuring eight others, police said.

The deceased included the driver of the three-wheeler and two women passengers, a Bhanvad police station official said. The Chakda’ vehicle lost control and broke the railing on the bridge before plunging 20 feet onto a dry riverbed, the official said. Chakda is a three-wheeler used for commuting and transportation of goods mainly in the state’s Saurashtra region. The accident occurred around 11 am on a state highway near Rupamora village when the vehicle was on its way from Jam Jodhpur town towards Khambhalia, the police official said.

The injured passengers were shifted to hospitals in Jamnagar and Khambhalia, he said.