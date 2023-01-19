8th edition of Indian Int’l Science Festival to be held in Bhopal from January 21 to 24

KOLKATA: The 8th edition of Indian International Science Festival (IISF) will be held in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal from January 21 to 24 featuring as many as 15 different outreach programmes where students across the country will be able to showcase their scientific models and get exposure to Guinness Book of World Record, young scientist conference.



The students will be given an opportunity to interact with the scientists and other programmes related to scientific interventions and research.

A press conference was held at the Calcutta Press Club in which organizers appealed to the young generations so that they come forward in large numbers and participate in the programme. Five students from each district of Bengal are expected to take part in the event. Students will get access to laboratories where the scientists can guide them through their projects and provide them with important insights on science and technology.

Arun Bandyopadhyay, Director of CSIR – Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR-IICB) who attended Thursday’s event said that IISF is the biggest platform in the country to bring together students, researchers, innovators, artists, and the general public to celebrate achievements in the field of science and technology. Young students will get a platform to showcase their scientific models and to interact with the scientists.

IISF is a medium to encourage the young minds towards the field of science and to promote the networking of stakeholders working towards the propagation of science.

Indian International Science Festival is an initiative of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Science. Fifteen different outreach programmes include Startup conclave, Young Scientific Conference, Students’ Innovation Festival, Face-to-face with new frontiers in science, Guinness book of world record, Mega Science and Technology Exhibition, New Age Technologies show.

There will be programmes like Young scientist conclave where scientists across the world will take part in discussions, present various science projects, and interact with students. The teachers will be imparted knowledge on how to make students interested in various science projects.