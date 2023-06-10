89 toppers of Class 10 and 12 Board exams go on helicopter ride

Raipur: For N Kumari Baiga, a girl from a special backward tribe, Saturday’s joyride in a helicopter here will remain an unforgettable experience, forever etched in her memory.



Baiga was among 89 meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) who were given joyrides in a seven-seater helicopter by the state government, an official from the public relations department said.

The programme was organised at the helipad in Police Parade Ground in Raipur, he said.

A native of Mannabedi village in Kabirdham district, Baiga is the student of Swami Atmanand Government English Medium School at Bodla in the district, the official said.

The girl, who scored 88.16 per cent marks in the Class 10 examination, comes from a humble family and her mother works as a cook in her village’s primary school. She resides in a hostel to pursue studies, he said.