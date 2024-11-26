‘89% of newly elected MLAs in J’khand are crorepatis’

ranchi: Voting shouldEighty-nine per cent of the newly elected MLAs in Jharkhand are ‘crorepatis’, and Rameshwar Oraon of the Congress is the richest legislator with total assets worth Rs 42.20 crore, according to a report released on Monday.

The Jharkhand Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the affidavits of 80, out of 81 winning candidates, and found that 71 newly elected MLAs in 2024 are ‘crorepatis’, which is 20 per cent higher than the number of such legislators

elected in 2019.

Of the 81 MLAs elected five years ago, 56 were ‘crorepatis’, and there were 41 in 2014, according to the report. Of the 71 ‘crorepati’ MLAs this year, 28 are from JMM, 20 from BJP, 14 from Congress, four from RJD, two from CPI(ML) Liberation and one each from LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(U) and AJSU Party. Congress Lohardaga MLA Rameshwar Oraon is the richest with total assets of Rs 42.20 crore.