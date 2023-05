8 pairs of trains to halt at new stations under Danapur and DDU circle

HAJIPUR: Keeping in view the convenience of the passengers, temporary stoppage of 8 pairs of trains is being provided at various stations of Danapur and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Circle for 6 months on an experimental basis as follows:

12395 Rajendranagar Terminal - Ajmer Ziyarat Express will arrive in Buxar at 19.58 hrs and depart at 20.00 hrs from May 17

12396 Ajmer - Rajendranagar Terminal Ziyarat Express will arrive in Buxar at 20.45 hrs and depart at 20.47 hrs from May 19

12355 Patna - Jammuvati Archana Express will arrive in Buxar at 09.01 hrs on May 16 and depart at 09.03 hrs

12356 Jammuvati - Patna Archana Express will arrive in Buxar at 18.51 hrs and depart at 18.53 hrs from May 18