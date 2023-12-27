8 killed, several injured in collisions due to fog across UP

At least eight persons were killed and 30 others injured in separate road collisions in various parts of Uttar Pradesh due to a heavy fog considerably dipping visibility the previous night and Wednesday morning.

According to state MeT officials, heavy fog was reported from across the state during the early hours of Wednesday, with visibility plunging down to less than 20 metres in certain areas.

In Bareilly, two women were killed and a man injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a tractor. In another bike-related incident, two men in their 20s were killed when the motorcycle they were on was hit by a dumper truck near the toll plaza in an area under the Handiya Police Station of Prayagraj district.

In Unnao, a man was killed and at least 15 others injured in a pile-up of three buses, one container truck, and two cars on the Agra-Lucknow expressway. In Baghpat district of Western UP, two women were killed and 11 others injured when the van they were travelling in hit a truck.

In Agra, around a dozen vehicles piled-up on a national highway, leading to the

death of one person and injuries to six others, who were admitted to the SN Medical College for treatment. Among the vehicles which crashed in the Agra pile-up was a pickup truck carrying roosters. A video purported to be of the site showed locals running away with roosters.