8 killed as bus falls into canal in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Eight passengers, including five women, were killed and some feared missing after a private bus carrying around 35 people fell into the Sirhind feeder canal in Muktsar district on Tuesday, officials said.



At least 10 passengers who escaped unhurt in the incident were rescued while 12 injured passengers shifted to hospital, they said.

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm near Jhabelwali village on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road after the bus skidded off the road when brakes were applied, the officials said.