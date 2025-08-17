79th I-Day celebrated at Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala

Kapurthala: 79th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic spirits at Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala on August 15. On this occasion, SS Mishra, General Manager, RCF hoisted the national flag and inspected the contingents of Railway Protection Force, St John Ambulance Brigade, NCC and Scouts and Guides participating in the parade.

Thereafter, General Manager Mishra congratulated the audience present at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Stadium on the occasion of the country’s Independence anniversary and said that this National Day is a very special occasion, on which we remember those brave men and patriots, as a result of which we are citizens of independent India today. Highlighting the achievements of RCF, Mishra said that this year, RCF has to work on many new projects including the production of Vande Bharat Trainset, the work of which is going on in full swing. Apart from this, RCF has to manufacture coaches for Vande Metro, Bangladesh Railway, High Speed Accident Relief Train Coaches and Self propelled Inspection Train Coaches, Amrit Bharat Trainset Coaches this year and the hardworking employees of RCF are working hard to achieve these new targets. On the occasion, Madumita Mishra, President RCF Women Welfare Organisation and it’s members, RCF officers and employees, along with their families, members of unions/associations were present.