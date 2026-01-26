77th Republic day celebrated with national pride and enthusiasm in Lucknow

Lucknow: On the 77th Republic Day, a grand main program was organized in front of Vidhan Bhawan in the capital Lucknow. As per tradition, Governor Anandiben Patel hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the parade in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Finance State Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak along with other dignitaries. During this time, the entire premises appeared immersed in the colors of Republic Day with flower shower from helicopter and patriotic songs.

The parade presented in the program gave the message of discipline, dedication and courage. Along with contingents of various regiments of Indian Army and their brass bands, Uttar Pradesh Police, Home Guard, 32nd and 35th Battalion of PAC, Women's PAC Force, Provincial Defence Corps and NCC cadets marched with disciplined steps. This year, the contingent of Haryana Police specially included presented the symbol of inter-state cooperation and national unity.

The participation of students of educational institutions was the major attraction of the program. Along with brass band of Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, Lucknow, girl students of St. Joseph College, Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and students of various government and private schools did march past with confidence. The theme 'Shikshit Betiyan' presented by CMS Aliganj and the tune 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' played by the band of CMS Gomtinagar received special appreciation from the audience. Amid songs like 'Hum Honge Kamyab', 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' and 'Vande Mataram', the entire premises appeared imbued with patriotic sentiments.

After this, in the series of cultural programs, students of various schools gave presentations. Students of Lucknow Public College gave dance presentation based on the concept of "Viksit Bharat", in which glimpses of self-reliance and progress were seen. Meanwhile, the presentation of SAR Public School effectively presented Nari Shakti and the role of women in society. In the presentation of students of St. Joseph College, Rajajipuram, keeping the cultural consciousness of Ayodhya Dham at the center, the message of Indian tradition and respect for women was given.

On the occasion of Republic Day, cultural programs and attractive tableaus in the grand program organized in the capital Lucknow gave the message of patriotism and unity. "Uttar Pradesh-Uttam Pradesh" presentation was given by Bal Vidya Mandir, Charbagh. Girl students of SR Global School presented a powerful program based on Nari Shakti, while students of Bal Nikunj Vidyalaya effectively brought the theme "Viksit Bharat–Viksit Uttar Pradesh" on stage.

For the first time in the state on the occasion of Republic Day, more than 200 artists from nine states Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu-Kashmir, Gujarat, Bihar, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh gave presentation on Vidhan Sabha Marg. These artists presented colorful cultural dance based on "Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat" theme. Along with this, the Tricolour dance presentation by children freed from begging by Ummeed Sanstha was a special attraction.

On this occasion, glimpses of "Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh" were seen in various tableaus. "Naya Bharat-Naya Hindustan" tableau of Lucknow Public School and tableau of Directorate of Tourism received loud applause from the audience. In the tableau of Information and Public Relations Department, the heritage and development works of the state were depicted through BrahMos Missile, Metro, Ram Temple. Meanwhile, the development journey of UP was shown in the tableaus of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Jal Jeevan Mission, Transport Corporation and Namami Gange. On this occasion, Governor and Chief Minister flew tricolour balloons in the sky and disseminated the message of patriotism to the people of the state.