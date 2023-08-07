77 kg heroin seized in Punjab, 4 held

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police busted two separate cross-border smuggling rackets with the arrest of four traffickers and seized 77.8 kilogrammes of heroin in Ferozepur in one of the biggest drug busts this year, said a top official on Sunday.



Three pistols were also seized from the arrested accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here in a statement. Both the operations were conducted by the police’s Counter Intelligence Wing, Ferozepur.

Following reliable inputs about a large heroin consignment being moved, the police arrested two men when they were arriving on their motorcycle after retrieving the narcotics, Yadav said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gagga Gill alias Gagan alias Kali of Bare Ke village in Ferozepur and Veer Singh alias Veeru of Muhar Sona village in Fazilka.