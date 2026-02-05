77 Abhyudaya Scheme candidates succeed in UPPCS-2024 mains

Lucknow: 'Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme', operated under guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again proved its utility. 77 candidates receiving guidance from pre-examination training centers operated by Department of Social Welfare have achieved success in Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (UPPCS) 2024 mains examination.

This achievement reflects Yogi Government youth welfare related policy, in which economically weak but talented youth are being given opportunity for better preparation of free competitive examinations.

Social Welfare State Minister (Independent Charge) Asim Arun said while giving congratulations to successful candidates that 'Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme' is bringing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' vision to ground. This scheme is ensuring that success of any talented youth does not get obstructed due to economic limits.

Department of Social Welfare Deputy Director Anand Kumar Singh told that 40 from coaching center located at Bhaagidari Bhawan, Lucknow, 20 from Adarsh Pariksha Kendra located at Aliganj and 17 from Rajkiya IAS/PCS coaching center located at Hapur have become successful in UPPCS-2024 mains examination.

Yogi Government this initiative is proving milestone in giving reach to state youth till administrative services. Under 'Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme', free accommodation, food, library, online and offline classes, guidance by subject experts, mains examination focused answer writing practice, model test and study material are provided to candidates.