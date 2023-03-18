‘76 samples of new COVID-19 variant XBB1.16 found in India’

New Delhi: A total of 76 samples of COVID-19’s XBB.1.16 variant have been found which might be behind the recent rise of cases in the country, according to INSACOG data.



The variant has been found across Karnataka (30), Maharashtra (29), Puducherry (7) Delhi (5), Telangana (2), Gujarat (1), Himachal Pradesh (1) and Odisha (1), the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data showed. The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant while in February a total of 59 samples were found.

In March, till now 15 samples of the XBB 1.16 variant have been found, the INSACOG said. Some experts have attributed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases to this variant. Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, who had led the national Covid task force, said the rise in Covid cases seems to be driven by the XBB 1.16 variant while the influenza cases are because of H3N2. “For both of this, following Covid-appropriate behaviour can help to contain the spread of infection. And also most of the cases are not severe; so there is no need to panic as of now,” the chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Director-Medical Education at Medanta and former AIIMS director said.

India’s single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389.