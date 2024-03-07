75 % rural homes have tap water: Jal Shakti Minister

New Delhi: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that approximately 75 per cent of the nation’s rural households now have tap water connections, marking a significant milestone. He commended all states for their efforts.

Official data reveals that 14,46,57,889 out of 19,27,94,822 rural households have received tap water connections. Eleven states and UTs achieved 100 per cent coverage, while 15 have 75-100 percent coverage, and six have 50-75 per cent coverage. Rajasthan and West Bengal have below 50 per cent coverage.