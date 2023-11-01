70% rural households provided tap water connection: Official data

: Seventy per cent rural households have been provided tap water connection till now under the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to official data. The government’s flagship initiative -- launched in 2019 -- aims at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.

Out of the 19,24,26,914 rural households in the country, as many as 13,47,50,894 households have been provided tap water connection till now, according to Jal Jeevan Mission data.

It stated that among the states and union territories, nine have 100 percent coverage, 10 more than 75 per cent coverage, 11 more than 50 per cent coverage and four have below 50 per cent coverage. The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has the lowest tap water connection coverage at 32.36 per cent. “The facility of tap water has reached 70 per cent of the families living in the villages of India. This is another unmatched achievement in the development of infrastructure in rural India,” Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on X.

In an initiative to digitise water supply infrastructure in rural India, Jal Jeevan Mission has reached out to all States/ UTs for rolling out sensor-based IoT solutions to measure and monitor water supply in the hinterland. The initiative aims at ensuring water service delivery in rural homes by addressing issues that cause disruption in water supply on a regular basis.

The mission has asked States/ UTs to provide sensor-based IoT solutions in a move to measure and monitor water supply in rural areas. It will address the water supply disruption faced in rural homes. This huge step of division of water supply will surely address many perennial problems and ensure service delivery in rural areas. India has one of the most vibrant IoT ecosystems in the world, with various supporting enablers making it conducive for companies seeking to serve the global demand beyond national boundaries. Government of India has introduced a number of initiatives to utilise this experse

Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rain water harvesting.