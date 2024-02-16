7 Union Ministers dropped from RS renomination, eye LS tickets

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, seven Union ministers, all members of the Rajya Sabha, will not be returning to the Upper House as their term is set to conclude in April, and they have not been renominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Political analysts speculate that this move may be part of a larger strategy by the ruling BJP to field these ministers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-May.

The list of ministers who did not find their names on the list of renominated candidates for the Rajya Sabha include prominent figures such as Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Gujarat, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Madhya Pradesh, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar from Karnataka, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav from Rajasthan, Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala from Gujarat, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane, along with MoS External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan, both representing Maharashtra.

BJP sources suggest that these ministers might be candidates of the party for Lok Sabha tickets, strategically placing them in constituencies where the party aims to strengthen its position. It is said that Pradhan may contest from Sambalpur or Dheknal in Odisha, Yadav from Alwar or Mahendragarh in Rajasthan, and Chandrashekhar from one of the four seats in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, the BJP has retained only two union ministers from the Rajya Sabha - Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha and MoS Fisheries Minister L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh.

The decision not to repeat outgoing MPs who have served two or more terms is a departure from the norm, with the party seemingly focused on infusing fresh faces into its leadership.

BJP’s national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has also been part of this reshuffle, shifting from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the party has nominated 28 candidates for the 56 Rajya Sabha seats that will fall vacant in April, signalling a conscious effort to introduce new faces and recognize grassroots workers.

Moreover, the BJP’s strategy for the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha elections appears to mirror its approach in the five Assembly polls in November last year, where knowledgeable sources say the emphasis was on “collective leadership” and fielding high-profile candidates to maximise outreach.

A notable aspect is the inclusion of three new Rajya Sabha MPs - Dharmshila Gupta from Bihar, Medha Kulkarni from Maharashtra, and Maya Naroliya from Madhya Pradesh - who are associated with the women’s wing, and to boost the women’s vote to BJP.

As the political landscape undergoes a significant transformation within the saffron party, it seems determined to make strategic moves ahead of the crucial general elections, showcasing adaptability and focusing on regional and national dynamics.

The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections are poised to be a battleground where the BJP aims to consolidate its position with a blend of experienced leaders and fresh faces.