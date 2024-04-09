7 Nepalese dead in Nainital road crash

Dehradun: Eight people, including seven Nepalese nationals, died when their vehicle fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, police said.

Two Nepalese nationals were injured in the accident that occurred near Betalghat, they said. After receiving information about the accident, a State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) team rushed to the spot. The SDRF team along with locals and police personnel retrieved eight bodies. The injured were rushed to the hospital, the police officials said.

The vehicle involved in

the accident was transporting nine Nepalese nationals, all hailing from Mahendranagar.

They were en route to their hometown when the tragic incident occurred. Among the deceased was the driver, Rajendra Kumar, a resident

of Betalghat.