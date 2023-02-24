7 killed, 30 injured as roof of cold storage collapses in Meerut

Meerut (UP): At least seven people were killed and 30 sustained injuries after an under-construction roof of a cold storage collapsed in Daurala here on Friday, police said.



Senior administrative and police officials along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot, police said, adding 27 people have been rescued from under the rubble and efforts are on to find others. Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena said, “Seven workers at the site were killed when the roof collapsed. Twenty seven workers have been rescued and shifted to hospital.” “We have formed a committee and sought a report on the incident within 24 hours. Further action will be taken on the basis of its findings,” added the DM. Circle Officer Ashish Sharma said, “An under-construction roof of a cold storage collapsed. Workers and labourers working there were buried under the rubble.”