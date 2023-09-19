7 girls drown in separate incidents in Jharkhand

GIRIDIH/SAHEBGANJ: At least seven girls drowned while bathing in water bodies in Jharkhand in separate incidents, police said on Tuesday.

Four girls drowned while bathing in a pond in Pachamba police station area in Giridih district on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said, adding that one girl accompanying them was rescued.

Giridih Deputy Commissioner said the bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination and a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to kin of the deceased by the disaster management department.

In another incident, three girls, aged between 10 and 15, drowned while taking a bath in a river in Sahebganj district, police said.